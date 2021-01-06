Congressman Chris Jacobs objects certification of the electoral college

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB)–Congressman Chris Jacobs says he objects to the certification of the electoral college votes from contested states.

In a statement released Wednesday, Jacobs says, “I have a duty to represent my constituents and a constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections. I do not take this decision lightly.”

#JustIn: .@RepJacobs says he will object to the certification of the electoral votes, citing “valid concerns about the integrity” of the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/jzy9YMHe6k — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) January 6, 2021

He says there’s no question the presidential election was “contentious and conducted under trying circumstances, leading several states to make unprecedented changes to their electoral systems without the authorization of their respective state legislatures as the Constitution dictates.”

The congressman continued on saying he will support efforts to achieve a full review of the actions taken by states.

You can read Congressman Jacobs’ full statement on the certification of the electoral college below: