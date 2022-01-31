Congressman Chris Jacobs wants to run for newly proposed district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Jacobs hopes to stay in Congress, as the Republican announced his re-election bid on Monday.

But this time could be a little different. Currently, Jacobs represents New York’s 27th District, but a new map proposed by Democrats this past weekend would give his district a new number.

New York lawmakers unveil map that would boost number of Democratic seats

In the new proposal, New York’s 24th Congressional District would include all or part of the eight counties the 27th currently represents. Jacobs intends to run for that district if the map change becomes official.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the new map includes 20 Democratic-leaning seats, four Republican-leaning seats and two seats that do not strongly lean one way or the other. They say it would give Democrats more of an advantage in Congressional representation.

Overall, one seat would be lost because of the decrease in New York’s population.

Jacobs says more than 400,000 of the people currently represented by his district would be part of the proposed 24th District.

Read his full statement below:

“Serving the people of Western New York for the past two years in the House of Representatives has been the honor of my life. We have made great progress, but this upcoming election is paramount to the future of our nation. We face one-party rule in Washington, D.C. and a President who campaigned as a moderate who would unite the country but has governed like a far-left socialist who has stoked division, presided over record inflation, ordered a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and generally left America weaker at home and abroad. Now more than ever we need strong, conservative leaders to put the needs of our country and their constituents first while this President routinely ignores them. We have an inflation crisis, a southern border crisis, an international credibility crisis, a crime crisis, and a President who demonizes concerned parents. I have worked to combat the reckless spending and partisan policies of this administration and I will continue to do so. Western New Yorkers value our families and our freedom and our shared commitment to these values binds us together. The renumbered NY-24 contains over 400,000 constituents I currently represent, and I am excited to get to better know a few new communities. The challenges our country faces are many and they are deeply consequential, but we are more than equipped to face them and emerge more prosperous. The coming elections are a chance for conservatives to elect majorities in Congress who will check the Biden administration’s disastrous policies, reimplement the successful policies of the Trump administration, and put our country on a solid foundation once again. I am committed to fighting for your constitutional rights, your economic prosperity, and our future – just as I have for the past two years.” Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY-27)

The next election to determine Congressional representatives takes place this November.