Congressman Higgins says Child Tax Credit will mean a lot for local families

(WIVB) — Parents across America will start seeing boosts in their bank accounts next month. It’s part of the federal government’s Child Tax Credit.

Starting July 15, nearly all American families will receive $250-$300 per child every month. The American Rescue Plan created this new policy.

Congressman Brian Higgins says this money will mean a lot for local families.

“The improved Child Tax Credit, will strengthen the middle class and will cut child poverty in half. Most local families will be eligible. 91% of children in our three congressional districts, will benefit from this,” Higgins said.

Parents who filed taxes in 2019 or 2020 are automatically enrolled to start receiving payments.

Parents who did not file taxes are also eligible to receive these funds.

If you did not file taxes in 2020 or 2019, sign up for the Child Tax Credit here.