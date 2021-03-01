ConnectLife blood donors get a coupon for a free Paula’s donut this month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Donating blood has never been sweeter.

Paula’s Donuts has partnered with ConnectLife, allowing those who donate blood during March to get a coupon for a free donut.

“Winter months are typically a tough time for blood donation because of the seasonal illness and inclement weather, and the decrease in donations has been made even greater this year due to COVID,” ConnectLife says.

If you’d like to schedule a donation, click/tap here or call (716) 529-4270.