ConnectLife giving Sabres shirts to blood donors during April

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout April, people who donate blood through ConnectLife will get a free, royal blue Sabres-ConnectLife long-sleeved shirt.

Right now, ConnectLife says there’s a critical need for donations, especially from those with O- and O+ blood.

“As our community life begins to return to normal, it’s important to remember that the need for lifesaving blood donations never goes away,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s senior vice president of business development. “Our partners at ConnectLife remain committed to having blood available for all in need, and we’re proud to do our part to encourage donations.”

All donations made through ConnectLife stay in western New York. You can find a location to donate here.