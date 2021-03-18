ConnectLife in urgent need of blood donations, less than a two day supply of blood on hand

(WIVB) — ConnectLife is urging people to donate blood.

The organization says it has less than a two-day supply of blood on hand right now.

The pandemic has forced connect life to cancel more than 500 blood drives in the past year, creating a huge need.

“Sometimes people will think someone else will donate, it’s someone else’s problem. but the reality is that they need to realize that they need someone to come out now. to donate blood. because we need to keep that supply constant.” Amanda Farrell, Director of Recruitment

For information on how to donate blood through ConnectLife, click here.

ConnectLife supplies blood to local trauma centers at Oishei Children’s Hospital and ECMC.