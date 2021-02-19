ConnectLife urgently needs blood donors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ConnectLife currently has less than three days’ worth of blood donations, and they’re urgently asking for more.
“The significant decrease in collections could result in local hospitals not getting the blood they require for patients in need,” ConnectLife says.
The organization is the primary supplier of blood products for more than 70 percent of western New York, including regional trauma centers at Oishei Children’s Hospital and ECMC.
“Buffalo’s snowstorm earlier this week, and severe winter weather across the country, is continuing to wreak havoc on the blood banking industry. In addition to drive cancellations and missed appointments, the weather has seriously impacted the shipment of testing specimens due to cancelled flights and blocked roads. This situation is expected to continue for at least several more days.”ConnectLife
Appointments are available through the remainder of the week at the following places:
ConnectLife Headquarters Donation Center
4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville
Friday, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Southgate Plaza Donation Center
984 Union Road, West Seneca
Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tonawanda Donation Center
96 Niagara Street, Tonawanda
Saturday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
A list of blood drives in the community can be found by clicking/tapping here, or by calling (716) 529-4270. ConnectLife says walk-ins are always welcome.
