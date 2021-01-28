County health commissioners call for schools to postpone/cancel wrestling this season

(WIVB) — As the state lifts restrictions on moderate and high risk sports, health commissioners from five local counties still have concerns about wrestling.

Leaders from Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are warning against wrestling right now.

They’re recommending all school and amateur wrestling teams cancel or postpone their winter seasons. They say the sport involves a lot of contact, which increases the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Officials also say masks should not be worn during a wrestling match because they could become a choking hazard.