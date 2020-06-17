COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY drop below 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in western New York are still dropping.

According to New York State’s region map, western New York is comprised of Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.

As of Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized was 67, with 25 of them receiving intensive care. It’s not clear how many people are hospitalized in each county.

This number has been dropping over time, after much of April and early May saw daily totals in the 200s.

A noticeable, steady drop in hospitalizations began partway through the latter month — a trend that has remained, other than a few days with slight increases.

In the Finger Lakes region, which includes Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties, 145 people were in the hospital on Tuesday. 20 were receiving intensive care.

In all of New York, 1,479 people are hospitalized, as of Tuesday.

