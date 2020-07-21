COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY see slight increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was only a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in western New York from Sunday to Monday.

Sunday’s number was 33, while the new total, as of Monday, is 35. Eight of these hospital patients are receiving intensive care.

The number of western New York coronavirus-related hospitalizations has remained in the 30s since Friday. Most of them are in Erie County.

In the Finger Lakes region, hospitalizations have remained at 50 over the last couple days.

Across the entire state, 724 people are hospitalized because of the virus. 163 are receiving intensive care.

