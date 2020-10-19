COVID hospitalizations in WNY reach highest number since June

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in western New York hasn’t been this high since June.

On Sunday, 80 people in the region were reported to be hospitalized.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the number dropped from 73 to 63, but it has climbed upward since then.

Of the 80 patients, 15 were receiving intensive care, as of Sunday.

The latest COVID-19 positivity rate in western New York is 0.9 percent.

