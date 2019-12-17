BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who normally utilize the I-86 for their morning commute may have run into trouble Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the morning, a tractor-trailer crash shut down part of the westbound lanes from Route 394 in Cold Spring to West Main St. in Randolph. One of the lanes later reopened.

What is believed to be a separate crash closed down an even bigger stretch of the highway, but in the opposite direction.

The eastbound lanes of I-86 were closed down between Route 417 (Exit 20) and Route 219 (Exit 23). That’s a length of more than nine miles.

The eastbound lanes reopened around 9:40 a.m.