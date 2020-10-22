Cuomo says 1.5% positivity rate in WNY partly due to counties along PA border

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the state’s progress in the fight against COVID-19.

Of the more than 135,000 tests reported yesterday, only 1.2% came back positive.

The positive rate in the Western New York region was 1.5%.

Cuomo says that’s partly because of an increase of cases in counties along the Pennsylvania border.

“The issue of the counties along the Pennsylvania border where we are seeing upticks, less in the Buffalo area, it’s more the counties on the Pennsylvania border,” Cuomo said.

Counties on the PA border include Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany.