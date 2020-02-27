Current road closures in WNY

Blizzard Warning
Issued for southern half of Western New York from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here’s where you can’t drive right now:

  • The right lane of Route 33 WB is closed near Harlem Rd. due to a crash
  • Baseline Rd. is closed from Staley Rd. to Webb Rd. in Grand Island due to a crash.

The following streets are closed due to a movie filming in downtown Buffalo:

  • Genesee St. from Niagara Square to Franklin St.
  • Delaware Ave. from Niagara Square to W. Eagle St.
  • Perkins Dr. from Niagara Square to S. Elmwood Ave.
  • Niagara St. from Niagara Square to S. Elmwood Ave.
  • Delaware Ave. from Niagara Square to W. Mohawk St.
  • Court St. from Niagara Square to Franklin St.
  • Niagara St. from Niagara Square to Franklin St.

