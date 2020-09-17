CVS adding new drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in WNY

FILE – This Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo shows a sign at a CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CVS is adding 19 new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across New York, and a number of them are in our region.

Here are the new locations offering it:

4968 Harlem Road, Amherst

360 Dingens Street, Buffalo

7182 Boston State Road, North Boston

185 North Winton Road, Rochester

1717 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

3098 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

These sites are among 400 that will open across the United States on Friday. A full list of testing locations can be found here.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, COO of CVS Health and acting president of CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

Those looking to get tested must register in advance.

Anyone age 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when getting tested.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.