CVS opening up registration for vaccine appointments

(WIVB) — CVS is scheduled to open up registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who are eligible.

Although, this morning the website appears to still be updating the scheduling portal.

According to the website, vaccines will be available in western New York at certain locations in Batavia, Hamburg, Lewiston, Olean and Westfield. But they do not specify which locations this involves.

In a news release, CVS says the in-store vaccinations will begin on Friday.

CVS says you can either register online, or by calling 800-746-7287.