Daily Bread Food Truck extending season to help families during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local food truck is expanding its mission to help feed families during this tough time.

Pastor Steve Biegner wants to help, so that families don’t have to choose whether they eat or not.

The Daily Bread Food Truck is a non-profit service through St. Paul’s Lutheran Church that typically delivers free meals to families in need from December through March.

But Biegner says they’re extending their season due to the current crisis. Biegner says people can call the church office for “no contact” delivery, and to give donations.

Daily Bread will be serving free, hot meals to everyone on Thursdays and Sundays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.