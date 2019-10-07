David Bellavia throws first pitch at Nationals-Dodgers game

(WIVB) — Local Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia threw out the first pitch at Sunday night’s Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Bellavia, a resident of Batavia, was introduced with a video compilation and a live speech during the game.

Bearing a jersey with his name and the number “22,” for Army Task Force 2-2, Bellavia was joined by fellow veteran Omar Hardaway as catcher.

This wasn’t Bellavia’s first time at the pitcher’s mound since receiving the Medal of Honor this past June. The war hero also threw out the first pitch at a Mets-Yankees game on the Fourth of July.

This Saturday, Bellavia is scheduled to receive the Key to the City in Niagara Falls.