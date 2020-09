(WIVB)–Many people around the county have lost their jobs over the past few months and, one national pizza chain is hiring right here in Western New York.

Domino’s says it’s looking to hire 200 people to work at its 14 locations in the Buffalo area.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

Company officials say they’re taking a number of precautions to keep employees and customers safe.