Donate a bird in exchange for Sabres tickets during “Turkeys for Tickets”

Western New York

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning, people in western New York can help families in need, and get some Sabres tickets in exchange.

“Turkeys for Tickets” is taking place from 7-9 a.m. People can drop off 20-pound turkeys at the Wegmans locations on Alberta Drive (Amherst) and Orchard Park Road (West Seneca), as well as the KeyBank Center’s surface lot at Perry and Baltimore streets.

Anyone who donates a turkey will get two tickets to an upcoming Sabres game. They’re limited to one pair per person, while they last.

