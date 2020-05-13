Douglas C-47 to fly over WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chances are, you’ll be able to see another warplane up in the sky this Saturday.

The National Warplane Museum announced that two more flyovers will be taking place across parts of western and central New York on May 16. They are in honor of the coronavirus pandemic’s first responders and essential workers.

The two flights will focus on separate areas — one taking place in CNY and the other in WNY, with both starting between the regions.

Each will be led by the museum’s Douglas C-47, which they call Whiskey 7. A map of the plane’s flights can be found above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.