Drivers from Ontario Canada will get bills as Thruway works on cashless tolls blind spot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An agreement between the New York State Thruway Authority and the Canadian province of Ontario over cashless tolling, such as on the Grand Island toll bridges, means those Canadian drivers will now get bills for traveling across those roadways.

Previously, license plates of Ontario drivers wouldn’t register, meaning those visitors could drive right under the radar.

The entire length of the Thruway is scheduled to convert to cashless tolling by the end of 2020.

Toll revenue on the Grand Island Bridges in 2018 was $17.8 million.