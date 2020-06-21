Dunkin’, Make-A-Wish WNY announce return of Star Donut

(WIVB) — Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Western New York announced the return of the annual Make-A-Wish Star Donut.

The Star Donut was supposed to launch back in April in honor of World Wish Day. But because of the pandemic, it was pushed back.

Since 2013, the campaign has raised more than $400,000 for Make-A-Wish chapters throughout New York.

The organization has granted more than 3,500 wishes in the western New York area.

Wish recipient Candon Westervelt says “It’s an amazing organization, and you guys do great things to be able to help children through hard times in their life, to give them spirit, that, you know, there is light at the end of the tunnel, that life is gonna be alright, and I’m living proof of that.”

Candon’s wish was to go to the Bahamas.

The Star Donut will be available until June 28, and proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.