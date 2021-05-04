Dunkin’ thanking healthcare workers with free medium coffees on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkin’ will celebrate healthcare workers on National Nurses Day this year.

On May 6, any healthcare worker can stop into a local Dunkin’ for a free medium hot or iced coffee. No purchase is required; just an ID.

This news came with the announcement of a series of new drinks being offered by the cafe chain for a limited time.

They include the Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee, Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte, Coconutmilk Iced Latte and Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers. In addition to that, they’re also serving Bacon-Topped Avocado Toast.

“Summer is on the horizon and we’re all ready for a bright start to the season, which is just what Dunkin’ delivers with this flavorful new lineup. Full of color, sweetness, and fresh flavors, Dunkin’s summer menu is packed with vibrant variety to keep guests running.” Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing & culinary at Dunkin’