All eyes on race for Erie County Executive

News 4 is your local election headquarters, and all eyes are on the race for Erie County Executive.

Democrat Mark Poloncarz is seeking a third term in office, and is being challenged by Independent County Legislator Lynne Dixon.

Polls close at 9 p.m.

—

Tuesday – 6 a.m.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak is at a polling site in Amherst — the Clearfield Community Center, which will be open in about an hour. The Board of Elections expects this polling site to be pretty busy.

As we’ve been telling you, the race for Erie County Executive has created the most buzz this election cycle.

Incumbent Democrat Mark Poloncarz and his Republican-endorsed challenger Lynne Dixon have debated issues like taxes, the management of county roads, and whether or not the county is keeping too much of your money in reserves.

But it’s the bitter back-and-forth between the candidates over a series of negative campaign ads that’s grabbed much of the attention in recent weeks.

Both candidates say they’re focusing now on getting voters to the polls.

Poloncarz does have the numbers on his side. Democrats outnumber Republicans by 130,000 registered voters in Erie County.

Turnout is always key in any election. 26,000 people have already cast a ballot through early voting.

Poloncarz was one of those early votes, and he cast his ballot last week. Dixon will vote later today.