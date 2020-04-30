Engineer-turned-attorney announces run for NYS Senate

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local attorney, and former engineer, is throwing his hat in the ring as a candidate for the New York State Senate.

Josh Mertzlufft, a Republican, is seeking to take over Chris Jacobs’ spot representing the state’s 60th District.

Mertzlufft is a life-long resident of western New York, graduating from Houghton College before obtaining his law degree at the University at Buffalo.

“Many people say ‘our votes don’t matter,’” Mertzlufft says. “We don’t have to settle for that. Together, we can change the story. That’s why I am running. I want to correct our state’s course to restore New York.”

Mertzlufft’s campaign describes him as “a firm proponent of conservative values” who is “excited to work to create a better future for our community.”

“He has fire in the belly and is ready to go,” Erie County Republican Chairman Karl L. Simmeth Jr. said. “He’ll pick up where Chris Jacobs left off.”

“We can upset the status quo and place a check on one-party rule in New York by sending a Republican State Senate to Albany on November 3,” said Mertzlufft. “I will fight for our families, economy, and values. Together, we will create a prosperous future for our home, Western New York.”

