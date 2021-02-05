Erie County DPW crews work to keep roads safe during storm

(WIVB)– The windy weather mixed with snow not only makes it difficult for anyone out on the roads but local DPW crews as well.

For the past week, Erie County DPW crews have been preparing for this weekend’s storm.

“We’ve got a full supply of salt, the equipment is ready to go,” said Erie County DPW Commissioner, William Geary.

Commissioner Geary says the thing that will make this storm difficult is the wind.

The strong gusts combined with the snowfall will lead to low visibility, making it hard for the plow drivers out on the roads. Because of this, they’re asking other drivers not to crowd the plows.

“Typically if you can see the plow driver’s face in the mirror, he or she may be able to see you. But we typically ask people to stay about 200 feet back, and that’s just because those pieces of equipment have a lot of blind spots.” William Geary, Erie County DPW Commissioner

The high winds also led City of Buffalo officials to close Bird Island Pier, Broderick Park, Erie Basin Marina and Centennial Park Friday morning.

City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Michael Finn said, “Whenever there is significant winds like we’re seeing, Lake Erie pushes up and rises and there’s potential for flooding at the lakeshore.”

Both county and city crews are also preparing for downed trees and wires.

“We’ll be continuing to coordinate with National Grid throughout this. They’re always a great partner to work with us and provide responses to city residents as quickly as possible.” Michael Finn, City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works

“Just be very well aware for downed power lines and limbs for that matter. But for the most part, crews – we’re ready for it,” Geary said.

One of the big things officials are urging people to do as this storm carries on is to just stay home if possible.

The weather is picking up and is forecasted to stick with us throughout the next day, if you don’t have anywhere to be, the safest place is home.