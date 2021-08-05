Erie County residents share thoughts on proposed hunting law

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Erie County got the chance to share their opinion on a proposed hunting law.

The legislation would allow children as young as 12 to hunt deer with a gun under the supervision of a licensed adult hunter. The Erie County Legislature held a public hearing which is the final step before a vote.

“Learning to hunt early ensures a greater chance at retaining a new hunter for years to come. and that’s critical to maintain wildlife management of deer,” said one meeting attendee.

“Appealing to children who are not old enough to handle these weapons is a desperate and irresponsible way to raise interest in a dying tradition,” said another.

“We’re not trying to get a 12-year-old out there and put a gun in his hand. we’re trying to give the opportunity for the 12-year-old who wants to hunt to have that opportunity,” another added.

The county legislature says the law has been adopted in 49 other counties in New York State.