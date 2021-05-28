Expect state police out in full force for the holiday weekend

Western New York

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Millions of Americans are expected to travel for the holiday weekend.

AAA of Western New York reports a 60% rebound in people making a big trip this weekend. And with a lot of people expected on the roads, state police will be out in full force.

“We’ll have high visibility, we’ll have dedicated road checks, dedicated DWI patrols, and we’ll have just more people out on the road looking for impaired drivers, and there’s a reason for this. We want to make sure if you’re going place to place, to a picnic, you can be there safely,” Trooper James O’Callaghan said.

Some of the popular, and more socially distant destinations, include state parks and beaches.

