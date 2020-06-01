Family of Mark Croce suing company that made helicopter involved in fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a helicopter crash took the life of prominent local developer Mark Croce, 58, this past January, his family is suing the company that made the aircraft.

Filed by national law firm Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, the lawsuit accuses Robinson Helicopter Company of negligence and design defects that led to the crash.

63-year-old Michael Capriotto, another area businessman, was also killed in the crash, which occurred in central Pennsylvania.

Croce’s widow, Jessica, and the couple’s two children, who are minors, are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The law firm says the Robinson R66 helicopter, which was the model Croce was piloting, has had a “troubling history of defects” that include “low-inertia rotor blades, loss of tail rotor authority, fuel control failures, fuel system defects, mast bumping and other issues.”

