Family Promise of WNY celebrates 25 years of helping the homeless

(WIVB) — Family Promise of Western New York is celebrating 25-years of helping the homeless.

The organization provides a safe place to stay for families in an emergency situation.

Officials say they have a 90% success rate, of getting people back on their feet.

I always say the worst say in shelter is the worst stay in shelter. People come here deflated. It’s embarrassing to be homeless in front of your children. A lot of people have a lot of things stacked up against them. And so our job is just to push and love and support and just start unraveling that alongside them. The families here do the work,” said Executive Director Luanne Firestone.

Thanks to recent renovations, Family Promise can help six families at a time.