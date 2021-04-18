FeedMore WNY holds partially virtual plant sale fundraiser

(WIVB) — FeedMore WNY’s spring plant sale is happening through April 26. Money raised will benefit FeedMore and their current needs.

10 inch hanging baskets, 4-and-a-half inch pots, and annual flats are available to order online on FeedMore’s website. The event is partially virtual this year.

After placing an order, you will receive a voucher to pick up your plants at either Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse and Nursery or Zittels Country Market.

Communications Director at FeedMore WNY Catherine Shick told us, “Unfortunately we know that need for food assistance won’t go away anytime soon people are still struggling to unbury themselves from the financial hardships that this pandemic has brought. And helping events such as FeedMore’s spring annual plant sale fundraiser is a really great way to have a little bit of fun, bring some beautiful flowers and plants into your life, and know that you are benefiting hungry community members who need your help.”

The plant sale runs now until April 26 and then you can pick up your plants from May 1 until June 15. If you’d like to place an order, click here.