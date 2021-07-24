FeedMore WNY hosts food drive to fight childhood hunger

(WIVB) — “The Meals on the Bus” go-to children across Western New York.

FeedMore WNY hosted a food drive Saturday, in partnership with the Erie County Agricultural Society and Tops Markets. Three schools buses were parked at three different Tops locations, getting filled up with nutritious food.

The event collected food that will be used for FeedMore’s backpack program, which helps fight childhood hunger.

“Our backpack program works directly with schools in the area. We have pantry programs for the kids, it’s just to make sure that we’re supplementing their nutritional needs for families that might be struggling with food insecurity,” said FeedMore Special Events Manager Marinda Frazier.

If you missed Saturday’s event but still want to donate, FeedMore is also currently holding an online food drive.