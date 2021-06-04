FeedMore WNY to host ‘Spread the Love’ peanut butter drive Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The pandemic has hampered FeedMore WNY’s largescale food drives, and now they’re facing a low supply of nonperishable foods.

In an effort to build up their supply, FeedMore is hosting multiple ‘Spread the Love’ peanut butter drives across Western New York Saturday. Officials say peanut butter is one of the most highly requested items by the community and partner agencies. It’s also one of the main foods used in the non-profits “BackPack program.”

Those interested in donation can do so Saturday from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or give online.

You can donate at the following locations:

NOCO Tonawanda, 2440 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

Aurora Village Shopping Center, 123 Grey St., East Aurora

Chautauqua Mall (near JCPenney), 318 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood

Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo

Olean Area Farmers Market, Lincoln Park Pavilion, 100 E. State St., Olean

The Co-Chair of Spread the Love Jerry Sheldon says FeedMore is working tirelessly to provide for those in need across the region.

“So many of our community members remain in desperate need of food assistance due to the pandemic and, sadly, the increase in need will not go away any time soon,” Jerry Sheldon, immediate past chair of FeedMore WNY’s Board of Directors and Spread the Love co-chair, said.

“FeedMore WNY works tirelessly to ensure our hungry neighbors of all ages receive nutritious food to eat, but it cannot do so without the help of the community.”