(Photo from Twitter account of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A film helmed by director Guillermo del Toro will begin shooting in the Buffalo area next week.

This past October, del Toro paid a visit to Buffalo’s City Hall.

Mayor Byron Brown shared photos of del Toro’s visit, saying he was “in town working on a new project.”

Buffalo Film Commissioner Tim Clark says the project will be called “Nightmare Alley,” and will star Bradley Cooper.

Del Toro’s 2017 film The Shape of Water won the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture.