Final, extended trailer for A Quiet Place II released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final, extended trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has reached the Internet.

The John Krasinski-helmed film follows his critically acclaimed 2018 movie, in which he both starred and directed.

Hype for the sequel has been huge around western New York, with many “Krasinski sightings” reported in the area as filming took place this past year.

Film crews were seen working in places like Buffalo, Akron, North Tonawanda, and further north in Olcott.

Watch the new trailer below: