BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been quiet for far too long, but that’s all about to change.

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, which was filmed in western New York, is expected to drop on Thursday.

The film was shot in places like Buffalo, Akron, North Tonawanda and Olcott. It will open in theaters on May 28.

