First thruway toll increases in a decade will take effect in the new year

(WIVB)–One month from now the first thruway toll increases in a decade take effect, but you’ll pay even more unless you enroll in EZPass.

Today the Thruway Board of Directors approved a toll adjustment which they say will pay the costs of converting to cashless tolling.

For EZPass users, a typical drive in Western New York will cost about 10% more.

But for drivers without EZPass, or from other states, the rate increase is much higher, 30% and sometimes more than that.

In addition, drivers who receive a bill in the “tolls by mail” program will pay $2 to receive each bill.