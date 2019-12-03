Flutie Flakes are making a comeback

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) — Flutie Flakes could be back on your breakfast table very soon.

The Action Network reporter Darren Rovell says the Bills-themed cereal “sold 2.3 million boxes in 1998 and 1999.”

The news comes as Rovell reports former Bills quarterback Doug Flutie will be “getting honored in Buffalo this weekend.”

Flutie Flakes will be back into the market after a 20-year absence with @DougFlutie getting honored in Buffalo this weekend. The cereal, from @plbsports, sold 2.3 million boxes in 1998 and 1999. pic.twitter.com/azr0KYZ0Ex — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 3, 2019

Those looking to get their hands on a box of these can pick up a two-pack of “Limited Edition Flutie Flakes VI cereal” at this site.

The boxes, together, cost $15, and a portion of the proceeds will support the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

They’ll be shipped during the third week of December.