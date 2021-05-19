Four more WNYers arrested in relation to Capitol riots

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four more locals have been arrested in relation to the riots at the Capitol.

The following people were arrested on Wednesday morning:

John Juran

Traci Sunstrom

William M. Sywak

William J. Sywak

The four are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon. Their arrests follow the arrest of an Alden man — Daniel Warmus.

Warmus became the fourth person from western New York to be arrested in relation to the riots. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of violent entry, knowingly entering a restricted building and intent to disrupt official government business.

William M. Sywak and his son, William J. Sywak, were accused of the following crimes:

Knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parading on Capitol grounds

John Juran was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

William M. Sywak and his son are also charged with four crimes, including entering the Capitol, disorderly conduct and parading on Capitol grounds. pic.twitter.com/sDZnf2jiVz — Dan Telvock (@DanTelvock) May 19, 2021

Traci Sunstrom was charged with the following crimes:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Sunstrum is charged with four crimes, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in Capitol. She is the first female to be arrested in our region on charges related to the Capitol attack. pic.twitter.com/1MWv4rUCi3 — Dan Telvock (@DanTelvock) May 19, 2021

