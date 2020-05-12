GALLERY: Air Force flyover to salute frontline workers in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has released a chart showing the total amount of coronavirus hospitalizations in western New York.

Take note, the state's definition of western New York in recent maps has included Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, but not Wyoming, Genesee or Orleans. Those three have been listed as part of the Finger Lakes region.