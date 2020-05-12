GALLERY: Air Force flyover to salute frontline workers in WNY

News 4 Buffalo
by: News 4 Staff
(WIVB)–
✈️💙Right over Terrace view TLC nursing home and @ECMCBuffalo ! Thank you @stephburst for capturing the moment! pic.twitter.com/4VlY3iolIC— Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) May 12, 2020
✈️💙Right over Terrace view TLC nursing home and @ECMCBuffalo ! Thank you @stephburst for capturing the moment! pic.twitter.com/4VlY3iolIC
Kristin captured this video as the @914ARW flew over @RoswellPark! pic.twitter.com/ugumnEIaY2— Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) May 12, 2020
Kristin captured this video as the @914ARW flew over @RoswellPark! pic.twitter.com/ugumnEIaY2
What a thrill to see the Salute to #WNY frontline heroes. Thank you @914ARW! Look for the view (and the cheers!) from the ground tonight on @news4buffalo #AmericaStrong #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/krJYAlWTUE— Jacquie Walker (@jacquiewalker4) May 12, 2020
What a thrill to see the Salute to #WNY frontline heroes. Thank you @914ARW! Look for the view (and the cheers!) from the ground tonight on @news4buffalo #AmericaStrong #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/krJYAlWTUE