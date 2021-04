BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- On April 12, News 4 filed an Article 78 lawsuit against the Village of Depew to compel officials to release the complete police report and any videos of a Feb. 28 incident in which a CSX tanker train ran over a state supreme court judge.

News 4 Investigates filed two separate Freedom of Information Law requests for any videos in the possession of the Village’s police department and the police report of the incident. The Village partially denied the FOIL requests, providing only a heavily redacted police report and refusing to release any videos of the incident.