GALLERY: Celebrating the 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s no holiday more Buffalonian than 716 Day.

Observed every July 16, the western New York holiday celebrates the region and the people, places and things that make it what it is.

If it wasn’t obvious, July 16 was chosen because it is literally 7/16 — the Buffalo area code.

News 4 staff and viewers shared some of their favorite photos of the 716. Check them out below!

Golden Hill State Park, Somerset

Buffalo





Lancaster



New Era Field, Orchard Park

Photo courtesy of Marilyn



Buffalo Central Terminal, courtesy of Wendy

