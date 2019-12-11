GALLERY: Mid-week snow quickly covers western New York

The Michigan Avenue Corridor is a mecca for our region’s African American and the history of other local cultures and much of that history is connected to the old buildings that are still standing.

“We’re just starting to see growth in the African American Heritage corridor as far as people who want to occupy the corridor, both residential, commercial and from the arts community, said Darius Pridgen Buffalo Common Council president. “I would imagine, in the next five to six years, you will drive down Michigan and It will be an entirely different Michigan Avenue."