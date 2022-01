If you live in western New York, you definitely woke up to some snow. Take a look at these photos! 📸



Ashley, Grand Island

Cathy, Lewiston

Cheektowaga, near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Photo courtesy of Chris

Corie, Jamestown

David, Lancaster

Dawn, Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood

Deanna Jo, Newfane

Jason, Grand Island

Jennifer, Wethersfield

Photo courtesy of Josh

Karen, Town of Niagara

Kathy, East Amherst

Photo courtesy of London

Photo courtesy of Mark

Mark, Lancaster

Mike, Lackawanna

Nick, Lewiston

Photo courtesy of Melodie

Shar, Elma

Photo courtesy of Sherry

Susan, Cheektowaga

Thomas, Niagara Falls

Todd, Wheatfield

4 WARN WEATHER | How much snow is going to fall in WNY?