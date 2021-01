(WIVB)-- Taylor Gawron is from Cheektowaga. She’s a substitute teacher and she qualifies for a covid vaccine under the state’s 1b grouping. She spent much of her Friday morning trying to get an appointment on the state’s website.

“It came up, UB has appointments, hundreds of appointments and time slots. so, finally, I was able to pick a time slot for next Thursday, it kicked me off,” she said.