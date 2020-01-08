GALLERY: Snow pounds southern tier

The island of Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after earthquakes hit the region in less than 24 hours. The southern end of the island was hit with a 5.8 earthquake and a 6.4 earthquake.

Buffalonian, Joe Dunn, has been living in Puerto Rico for the past few years. He runs a tour business, Triple G Tours, and although the earthquakes happened on the southern end of the island, he felt the impact.