GALLERY: WNY celebrates National Cat Day!

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)-- Do you have a "zombie home" in your neighborhood? Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns has developed a "Zombies Initiative," with the Western New York Law Center, to report and crackdown on zombie properties in Buffalo and Erie County.

The Erie County Legislature approved a resolution declaring the week of October 28 to November 1, “Zombies Property Awareness Week,” to raise county residents’ consciousness of the scourge of abandoned residential property, and the effect these properties have on taxpayers and quality of life.