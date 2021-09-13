Gas prices staying high, and with little change

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WIVB) — Gas prices haven’t changed much, in comparison to last week.

The average price of gas across the United States is $3.18/gallon — which is one cent less than last week, according to AAA. New York’s average is $3.28 — a number that hasn’t changed since the previous week.

One year ago, the average prices were $2.20 and $2.28, respectively.

Average prices in Batavia went down slightly, but in Buffalo and Rochester, they stayed the same. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.25 (down two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.23 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.27 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $3.27 (no change since last week)

Rome – $3.30 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.24 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown – $3.25 (no change since last week)

“With demand increasing and supplies tightening, some states have seen prices fluctuate, with some up by four cents and others lower by three cents,” AAA says. “This has helped stabilize the national average this week. However, as oil prices remain high (over $70 per barrel), the national average is expected to stay above $3 per gallon.”