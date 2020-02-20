Girl Scout cookies have arrived in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of the Mega Drop event, 1.6 million packages of Girl Scout cookies have landed in western New York.

Now, the time has come for locals to receive those delicious cookies they crave every year.

The Mega Drop dates run from Feb. 26 through the 29th.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program allows Girl Scouts to raise funds for the organization, and teaches them leadership skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, communication and business ethics.

Anyone who missed their shot at ordering cookies early still have a chance to buy them through March 29.

To find a seller near you, use the Cookie Finder app or search here.